The LFP Farmers Market’s Sweet 16 - Take the Market Challenge

In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.













To learn more, or to make a gift to support the Commons and the market, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org

By the way, if you missed the first two challenges, you can take the Memory Challenge here and the Music Challenge here Third Place Commons remains a busy hub of community through these challenging times thanks to TPC at Home programs like the upcoming Comic Book Reality: Superheroes and the Power of Representation on Wednesday, Feb. 24th. And the farmers market will open on schedule again this coming Mother’s Day, as it has every year since 2005.Your support is the key to maintaining community in these isolating times, and critical to sustain Third Place Commons until the indoor space can once again reopen for everyone