Northshore firefighters show support for teen battling leukemia
Saturday, February 20, 2021
|Payton Morris with Northshore Firefighters
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
Tuesday night the Northshore Firefighters from Local 2459 showed their support for Payton Morris, Battalion Chief Mike Morris's daughter.
This was in honor of her 17th "Golden" Birthday and was a collaborative effort to match her glorious hairstyle. Payton has been confidently battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia with grace and gratitude since August 2020. Her motto is "Just Keep Swimming."
