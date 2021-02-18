LFP Stewardship Foundation annual meeting open to the public on zoom March 2, 2021
Thursday, February 18, 2021
You are invited to hear our 2019-2020 accomplishments, vote for our volunteer Board of Directors, ask questions and share your ideas for our projects and priorities.
The meeting will include short, informative, and entertaining talks from two Board members on their local research: Dr. Douglas Wacker and Dr. Jeffrey Jensen.
Join us on this moderated Zoom meeting, open to the public.
Zoom meeting detailsThe Stewardship Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization focused right here in Lake Forest Park, with the Mission: to contribute to the well-being of our community
Time: Mar 2, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
97267114975
Time: Mar 2, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://washington.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 972 6711 4975
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,97267114975# US (Tacoma)
+12063379723,,97267114975# US (Seattle)
- by fostering awareness, understanding, appreciation,
- and stewardship of our natural environment;
- and by preserving and enhancing parks and open spaces.
0 comments:
Post a Comment