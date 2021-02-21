Shoreline Council to hear two panel presentations on police accountability

The Shoreline City Council will hear from two panels on topics related to police accountability at its next two meetings, February 22 and March 1, 2021.





Current legislative proposals address a broad range of subject matter, including use of force, changes to oversight, officer training, and more.





In addition to the presentations on current legislation, Council will also hear from an academic researcher who will share her perspectives on both the uses and limitations of quantitative data when talking about accountability in law enforcement.



On March 1, there will be a panel presentation on citizen involvement and engagement and how it relates to oversight and accountability in law enforcement. Panelists will discuss how to build more trust between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve.





The panel will also look more closely at the benefits and challenges of body worn cameras – a tool currently being evaluated by the King County Sheriff's Office – to promote greater transparency and accountability.









Panelists will include representatives from citizen oversight organizations, such as the Citizen's Advisory Committee for King County's Office for Law Enforcement Oversight and the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, as well as the King County Sheriff's Office, and the American Civil Liberties Union. You may watch a live feed of the Council meetings online; join the meetings via Zoom Webinar; or listen to the meetings over the telephone. Visit shorelinewa.gov/councilmeetings to learn more.











Recordings of the Council meetings will also be available at shorelinewa.gov/councilmeetings after each meeting

The Council is seeking to learn more about current policy discussions at the state level as well as better understand some of the current efforts at the regional and local level., Council will hear from representatives of Not This Time and the Association of Washington Cities on the status of current efforts to make changes to state law related to police accountability.