Vaccines, COVID Response to headline King County Council Town Hall headed by Councilmember Rod Dembowski
Thursday, February 25, 2021
King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes and King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Joe McDermott, and Girmay Zahilay will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 6pm to discuss the county’s vaccine distribution efforts, COVID response, and other key issues in front of the council in 2021.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3rd from 6pm to 7:30pm and will be livestreamed on the King County Council Facebook page.
Councilmembers will be accepting questions from the community during the event as well as in advance. Visit www.kingcounty.gov/townhall for more details.
Councilmember Dembowski represents north end cities on the King county council: Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, Shoreline, and Woodinville.
0 comments:
Post a Comment