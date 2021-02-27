Provide comments on Shoreline’s 2021 Stormwater Management Program (Plan)

The City updates this plan annually to comply with requirements of the Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit (Permit).

Planning Public Education and Outreach Public Involvement and Participation Mapping and Documentation Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination Controlling Runoff from New Development, Redevelopment & Construction Sites Operations and Maintenance Source Control Program for Existing Development

More importantly, the Plan outlines how the City will manage stormwater in a manner that protects public health and safety, and improves water quality in our streams, lakes, wetlands, and Puget Sound.This Plan follows the organization of Section 5.C of the Permit, and is broken into the eight sections:The Permit requires that we submit the Plan to the Washington State Department of Ecology by Wednesday, March 31, 2021, so