Provide comments on Shoreline’s 2021 Stormwater Management Program (Plan)

Saturday, February 27, 2021

Echo Lake photo by Michael Wansley

The City of Shoreline invites you to review and comment on the 2021 Stormwater Management Program (Plan)

The City updates this plan annually to comply with requirements of the Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit (Permit). 

More importantly, the Plan outlines how the City will manage stormwater in a manner that protects public health and safety, and improves water quality in our streams, lakes, wetlands, and Puget Sound.

This Plan follows the organization of Section 5.C of the Permit, and is broken into the eight sections:
  1. Planning
  2. Public Education and Outreach
  3. Public Involvement and Participation
  4. Mapping and Documentation
  5. Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination
  6. Controlling Runoff from New Development, Redevelopment & Construction Sites
  7. Operations and Maintenance
  8. Source Control Program for Existing Development
The Permit requires that we submit the Plan to the Washington State Department of Ecology by Wednesday, March 31, 2021, so the public comment period will close on Monday, March 29, 2021

Thank you for helping us finalize this important document. Should you have any questions, please contact:

Stuart Whitford, Senior Surface Water Specialist
City of Shoreline 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Phone: 206-801-2453 Email: swhitford@shorelinewa.gov


Posted by DKH at 5:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  