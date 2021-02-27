Provide comments on Shoreline’s 2021 Stormwater Management Program (Plan)
Saturday, February 27, 2021
|Echo Lake photo by Michael Wansley
The City of Shoreline invites you to review and comment on the 2021 Stormwater Management Program (Plan).
The City updates this plan annually to comply with requirements of the Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit (Permit).
More importantly, the Plan outlines how the City will manage stormwater in a manner that protects public health and safety, and improves water quality in our streams, lakes, wetlands, and Puget Sound.
This Plan follows the organization of Section 5.C of the Permit, and is broken into the eight sections:
- Planning
- Public Education and Outreach
- Public Involvement and Participation
- Mapping and Documentation
- Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination
- Controlling Runoff from New Development, Redevelopment & Construction Sites
- Operations and Maintenance
- Source Control Program for Existing Development
Thank you for helping us finalize this important document. Should you have any questions, please contact:
Stuart Whitford, Senior Surface Water Specialist
City of Shoreline 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Phone: 206-801-2453 Email: swhitford@shorelinewa.gov
