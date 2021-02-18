Governor Inslee appoints Will Hall to the Puget Sound Partnership's Leadership Council

Will Hall appointed to Puget Sound

Partnership's Leadership Council Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Will Hall to the Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Will Hall to the Puget Sound Partnership 's Leadership Council, the governing body of the Puget Sound Partnership. Hall is the mayor of the city of Shoreline and served on the Southern Resident Orca Task Force.

“Will brings the experience, commitment and leadership we need to restore and protect Puget Sound,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.

“With his accomplishments as a local government elected official, utility manager of stormwater discharges, and environmental planner for orca rescue, salmon recovery and watershed health, I know he will make tremendous contributions to PSP.”





He established a marine resources committee that engages hundreds of volunteers in Puget Sound recovery.





As director of the third-largest stormwater utility in Washington, he was responsible for planning, outreach, and monitoring, and for capital projects to protect and restore water quality, salmon habitat, and marine resources across five major watersheds draining to Puget Sound.



Hall is an expert at local government planning and land use. He has served on the Shoreline City Council for 11 years, including three as mayor.









Hall has an undergraduate degree in physics from the University of Chicago and a Master of Marine Affairs degree from the University of Washington School of Marine and Environmental Affairs. Hall and his wife, Laurie, grew up near Puget Sound and enjoy many outdoor activities including hiking, biking, skiing, and scuba diving.



"Puget Sound is great source of beauty, food, commerce, and recreation," Hall said. "I am excited to have this opportunity to protect and restore it for future generations."

"Will's extensive knowledge and experience will contribute greatly to the work of the Leadership Council," said Laura Blackmore, executive director of the Puget Sound Partnership. "He has a valuable perspective on Puget Sound recovery efforts, and I am looking forward to working with him in this new capacity."



About the Leadership Council



The Leadership Council is the governing body of the Puget Sound Partnership. Its seven members are leading citizens chosen from around the Sound and appointed by the Governor to serve four-year terms. Jay Manning currently chairs the Leadership Council.



About the



The Puget Sound Partnership is the state agency formed to lead the region’s collective effort to restore and protect Puget Sound. Working with hundreds of government agencies, tribes, scientists, businesses, and nonprofits, the Partnership mobilizes partner action around a common agenda, advances Sound investments, and tracks progress to optimize recovery.







He has been active on many boards, including The Coastal Society, the Society for Ecological Restoration, the Association of Washington Cities, the Southern Resident Orca Task Force, and the Puget Sound Partnership Ecosystem Coordination Board, which he chaired for four years.Hall has an undergraduate degree in physics from the University of Chicago and a Master of Marine Affairs degree from the University of Washington School of Marine and Environmental Affairs. Hall and his wife, Laurie, grew up near Puget Sound and enjoy many outdoor activities including hiking, biking, skiing, and scuba diving."Will's extensive knowledge and experience will contribute greatly to the work of the Leadership Council," said Laura Blackmore, executive director of the Puget Sound Partnership. "He has a valuable perspective on Puget Sound recovery efforts, and I am looking forward to working with him in this new capacity."About the Leadership CouncilThe Leadership Council is the governing body of the Puget Sound Partnership. Its seven members are leading citizens chosen from around the Sound and appointed by the Governor to serve four-year terms. Jay Manning currently chairs the Leadership Council.About the Puget Sound Partnership The Puget Sound Partnership is the state agency formed to lead the region’s collective effort to restore and protect Puget Sound. Working with hundreds of government agencies, tribes, scientists, businesses, and nonprofits, the Partnership mobilizes partner action around a common agenda, advances Sound investments, and tracks progress to optimize recovery.

Hall has been protecting and restoring Puget Sound in many roles over the years. He wrote one of the first salmon recovery plans in the state, for the Snohomish River Basin.