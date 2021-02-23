Five police departments coordinate to catch robbers who held up Kenmore Rite Aid while armed with a handgun

Friday morning, February 19, 2021 shortly before noon, two males robbed the Kenmore Rite Aid while armed with a handgun.





The males fled in a vehicle that was found soon after by Kenmore Officers. During a traffic stop on NE Bothell Way, two of the three occupants were detained, while the third fled on foot.



Multiple agencies, including the King County Sheriff's Office, Shoreline Police, Woodinville Police, Bothell Police, and Lake Forest Park Police arrived to set a perimeter to contain the third robbery suspect.









The three involved subjects are suspected to be involved in multiple other armed robberies in the region. They were all booked in the King County Jail on Friday evening on robbery charges.



In the Kenmore robbery, a firearm was displayed by a suspect, and two firearms were later recovered from the suspect vehicle.



When the fleeing suspect was arrested, a partner agency Detective was injured and was treated at a local hospital. The Detective was released soon after and will be okay.



We would like to thank our partners within the King County Sheriff's Office (including Shoreline Police and Woodinville Police), and our neighboring agencies of Bothell PD and Lake Forest Park PD for their assistance in capturing these violent persons. Prior to a police K9 arriving, the subject was located in a dumpster near 73rd/NE Bothell Way. He fled again, only to be arrested after another foot chase. All three subjects are in custody, and there is no further danger to the public. KCSO Major Crimes Detectives are conducting the investigation.The three involved subjects are suspected to be involved in multiple other armed robberies in the region. They were all booked in the King County Jail on Friday evening on robbery charges.In the Kenmore robbery, a firearm was displayed by a suspect, and two firearms were later recovered from the suspect vehicle.When the fleeing suspect was arrested, a partner agency Detective was injured and was treated at a local hospital. The Detective was released soon after and will be okay.











