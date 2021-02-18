Edward Jones webinar: Time for taxes - What's new and what to consider for 2021

Thursday, February 18, 2021


Edward Jones interactive webinar: Time for Taxes
Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 12pm PT


Tax season is upon us, and filing for 2020 may bring up a few additional questions from taxpayers. How does COVID-19 affect taxes? What if you were unemployed? Is there a deduction for working from home? Do you have to pay additional taxes if you received a stimulus check? What may taxes look like under a Biden administration?

In this webinar, Edward Jones Principal Jesse Hill and Senior Research Analyst Meagan Dow will be joined by Michael Tucker, vice president of Tax and Advisory Content for Surgent CPE, LLC, a division of Knowfully Learning Group, to help address the ins and outs of this particular season and help you feel confident as you make your plan.

You'll also have the opportunity to ask questions through the webinar's Q/A feature.

Webinar Panelists
  • Jesse Hill, Principal, Government and Regulatory Relations, Edward Jones
  • Meagan Dow, CFA, CFP, Senior Research Analyst, Edward Jones
  • Michael Tucker, Vice President, Tax and Advisory Content, Surgent CPE, LLC, a division of Knowfully Learning Group
  • Alex Reed, Moderator, Senior Reputation Management Specialist, Edward Jones
Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation. The content of the webinar should not be depended upon for other than broadly informational purposes.

--Suzan Shayler, Shoreline Edward Jones


