Shoreline Fire vaccinates 100 most vulnerable at Senior Center

Shoreline Fire working at the Senior Center

to vaccinate 100 seniors









They were already compiling a list, based on knowledge gained from daily deliveries of ready-made meals and groceries from the moment the center had to close during COVID-19 restrictions.



The 100 doses were specifically designated for People of Color, and shut-ins.



The need is far greater than 100. Center Director Theresa LaCroix hopes that the Center will again be a recipient when larger amounts of vaccine are delivered to the state.



Shoreline Fire has been busy vaccinating people in group homes all over Shoreline.



The Senior Center has been inundated with calls from members and others who are looking to be vaccinated. The Senior Center has no information about when vaccines will come to the state, or whether the SC will be allocated vaccines. They are not making appointments or taking names.









