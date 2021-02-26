Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds invites local teens to join Youth Advisory Committee

Cascadia Art Museum (Cascadia) is pleased to announce the launch of the new Youth Advisory Committee at Cascadia (YACC).





Teens (8-12 graders) in Snohomish and King County are invited to apply to be a part of the inaugural committee.









Applications are now open online and are due by March 5, 2021. For the inaugural year, the committee will meet from late March through June twice per month on Wednesdays.

For inquiries regarding YACC, other youth programs, or to schedule an interview, please contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger, Community Engagement Manager,





Cascadia Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit organization that celebrates the rich tradition of the visual arts and design in the Northwest during the period 1860-1970. Applications can be found here: http://www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/youth-advisory-committee-at-cascadia/

The museum provides enriching experiences for the community and visitors alike through original exhibitions, public programs, publications and educational outreach.





Location and Museum Hours

190 Sunset Ave S. Edmonds, WA 98020

Thursday – Sunday: 12:00pm-5:00pm

http://www.cascadiaartmuseum.org

Cascadia Art Museum seeks to reassess the hierarchy of traditional art history by regularly including the work of women and minority artists who made substantial contributions to the region’s cultural identity.

Members will also gain museum experience and be mentored by museum professionals.

YACC provides insight and advises on all youth programs at Cascadia and helps create, promote, and facilitate new youth programs at the museum.