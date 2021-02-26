Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds invites local teens to join Youth Advisory Committee

Friday, February 26, 2021

Cascadia Art Museum (Cascadia) is pleased to announce the launch of the new Youth Advisory Committee at Cascadia (YACC). 

Teens (8-12 graders) in Snohomish and King County are invited to apply to be a part of the inaugural committee.

YACC provides insight and advises on all youth programs at Cascadia and helps create, promote, and facilitate new youth programs at the museum. 

Members will also gain museum experience and be mentored by museum professionals.

Applications are now open online and are due by March 5, 2021. For the inaugural year, the committee will meet from late March through June twice per month on Wednesdays.

For inquiries regarding YACC, other youth programs, or to schedule an interview, please contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger, Community Engagement Manager, lauren@cascadiaartmuseum.org

Applications can be found here: http://www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/youth-advisory-committee-at-cascadia/

Cascadia Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit organization that celebrates the rich tradition of the visual arts and design in the Northwest during the period 1860-1970. 

The museum provides enriching experiences for the community and visitors alike through original exhibitions, public programs, publications and educational outreach. 

Cascadia Art Museum seeks to reassess the hierarchy of traditional art history by regularly including the work of women and minority artists who made substantial contributions to the region’s cultural identity.

Location and Museum Hours


Posted by DKH at 5:06 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  