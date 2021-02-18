Agenda for Feb 22, 2021 Shoreline council meeting

2021 Shoreline City Council





Devitta Briscoe, a community advocate who is part of Not This Time and the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, and is active in the current stat legislative session; Sharon Swanson, an Association of Washington Cities (AWC) staff member who is tracking police accountability legislative proposals in Olympia; and Jaqueline Helfgott, a Professor at Seattle University, and Director of the school’s Crime and Justice Research Center.









--Pam Cross



Full agenda and instructions on accessing the zoom meeting here --Pam Cross

The agenda for the Feb 22, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one Action item and two Study items:This was last discussed at the Jan 25, 2021 Council meeting.Since Shoreline’s incorporation, salaries for Councilmembers have been set by Council action thought enactment of an ordinance. At the Jan meeting, Council was supportive of amending the Shoreline Municipal Code to create a Salary Commission and directed staff to bring back proposed Ordinance No. 919 for adoption.The City of Shoreline contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for policing services. The panel presentation will consist of two separate discussions: (1) a conversation about police accountability measures being considered this session in the Washington State Legislature; and (2) a discussion with a criminal justice researcher about both the value and the challenges of using data when looking at topics related to law enforcement. This information is intended to provide Council with information that could be used in deciding local policing accountability policies.The panel will consist ofAmending SMC Chapter 3.01 to allow for the adoption of the Fee Schedule (except for impact fees) by resolution of the City Council would allow for a more timely and efficient process that would not impact the Budget Ordinance when amendments are needed. It would also provide for amendments to sections of the SMC that have not been updated to reflect the evolution of the Fee Schedule, thereby ensuring the correct citation is referenced.