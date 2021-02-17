White out at RB Saltwater Park
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
|Photo copyright Marc Weinberg
This is the closest I have seen to showing how the air was full of snow - tiny particles of white suspended in the air as far as the eye could see. None apparently moving, yet covering the ground ever higher as time went by.
Marc Weinberg photographed this scene at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park during daylight hours.
Save this so you can remember how different this snow was in 2021.
--DKH
