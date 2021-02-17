Sound Transit’s latest design for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in north Lake Washington
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Explore the updated design for the Stride S3 Line, or SR 522/NE 145th BRT, and learn what’s next for the project at Sound Transit’s online open house Feb. 16 through March 11 at sr522brt.participate.online (参考简体中文网: sr522brt-zh.participate.online | Ver este sitio en español: sr522brt-esp.participate.online).
Sound Transit is also hosting online public meetings for each city along the project corridor. To sign up for the online public meeting in your city, visit sr522brt.participate.online.
The online public meetings for Seattle/Shoreline and Lake Forest Park are:
- Seattle/Shoreline: Thursday, March 4, 7–8 p.m.
- Lake Forest Park: Tuesday, March 9, 7–8 p.m.
Join the project team to learn about the design in your neighborhood, ask questions and share your thoughts. The meetings will have Spanish and Mandarin spoken interpretation, ASL interpretation and English closed captioning. The recorded presentation from the meetings will be available on the online open house.
Project overview
Sound Transit’s Stride BRT program will provide fast, frequent and reliable high-capacity transit service. The Stride S3 Line will connect north Lake Washington communities to the regional transit system. Riders will be able to transfer between the Stride S3 Line, I-405 North Stride S2 Line, Link light rail and other transit service provided by Community Transit, King County Metro and Sound Transit.
Updates to NE 145th in Shoreline/Seattle
- Sound Transit is proposing to move the Stride BRT station in Seattle/Shoreline, planned for the intersection of NE 145th Street and SR 522, west to 30th Avenue NE on NE 145th Street to improve pedestrian access and safety.
- The project team is proposing to not include the Stride BRT station at 25th Avenue NE in Shoreline/Seattle. The stop will continue to be served by King Count Metro, providing frequent service to the future Shoreline South/148th light rail station.
- The design reduces the length of needed roadway widening on the north side of NE 145th Street between 15th Avenue NE and 5th Avenue NE (see the City of Shoreline’s related NE 145th Street and I-5 Interchange Project). The project does not include widening the roadway at NE 145th Street and 25th Avenue NE.
- Sound Transit is proposing transit priority lane reconfigurations between 30th Avenue NE and SR 522 on NE 145th Street, rather than adding an eastbound lane, to improve the environment for pedestrians and transit riders using the planned BRT station at this location.
- Sound Transit is proposing Stride BRT stations on SR 522 at NE 153rd Street, NE 165th Street and Ballinger Way NE (at the Lake Forest Park Town Center).
- The project also includes additional parking at the Lake Forest Park Town Center; the project team has developed an early design concept for a new Park-and-Ride garage adjacent to City Hall.
- Sound Transit has refined the design between NE 155th Street and half a block south of 41st Avenue NE in Lake Forest Park, shifting some roadway widening to the west side of SR 522 to reduce property impacts. The project team has reached out to property owners on both sides of the roadway to discuss what this means for potential impacts to their properties.
The online open house at sr522brt.participate.online has additional details on these and other updates, an interactive map, information about station design, project background and opportunities for input.
Next steps for the project
After completing the environmental review process later this spring, the project team will ask the Sound Transit Board to identify the project to be built, which may enable the project to advance into the design and construction phases. The project schedule is subject to change due to impacts from the recession caused by COVID-19 and the ongoing Sound Transit Board Realignment process.
0 comments:
Post a Comment