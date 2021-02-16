Contribute artworks to the new homeless shelter this Saturday
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
|Fill the rooms with art at the
new homeless shelter 165th and Aurora
Saturday, February 20, 2021, 12 noon to 5pm, 16357 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, west side of the street, plenty of parking. For more information contact Billy King phone 206-340-8881.
Local artist Billy King is spearheading a project to fill the rooms at the new homeless shelter at 160th and Aurora with art.
Billy says, "I read about it in the Shoreline Area News. I wondered if they would want art for the rooms and the answer is a resounding YES! So I took the tour and it is a FANTASTIC facility.
"The facility has everything you can imagine; it’s quite large, single story, with 62 one room units, each with a new twin bed, closets and sink... it’s nice!
"Plus there's a full commercial kitchen, many activity rooms, bathrooms in the room or in the hall, parking, games area, it’s all here. The clients are homeless; the type of housing is low barrier. They will be allowed to drink or smoke, depending. The facility will have many attendants on site.
"King County now owns the building so rent is not an issue.
"I think it would be cool while the homeless are getting their life together, they are viewing local art. So would you be interested in placing your art in this location? Good for you!"
Billy is looking to fill the rather large facility with local art with a goal of two pictures per room - 124 art works.
The first drop off is this Saturday and everyone is hoping for the weather to cooperate.
Artists / donors
For tax purposes please create your own donation statement and leave a copy with us at the facility. If we can't issue receipts that day your receipt will be mailed or emailed to you. Include your name, and contact info; Title of artwork, size, medium, year, and value, printed on one 8x11 sheet of paper. Hand printed ok x2..
Slap something on the back too about the artwork if you like. The non-profit sponsor/recipient is the Mennonite Church of Seattle of Lake City (Lake City Partners https://lakecitypartners.org/)
