Case updates February 14, 2021
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Washington state - not updated
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 328,047
- hospitalizations 18,643
- deaths 4,675
King county
- cases 80,303
- hospitalizations 5,001
- deaths 1,321
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- cases 19,921
- hospitalizations 1,185
- deaths 346
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 2,005
- hospitalizations 177
- deaths 86
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 264
- hospitalizations 17
- deaths 4
0 comments:
Post a Comment