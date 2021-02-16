Case updates February 14, 2021

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Case updates February 14, 2021


United States - not updated
  • cases 27,417,468
  • deaths 482,536 

Washington state - not updated
  • cases 328,047 
  • hospitalizations 18,643 
  • deaths 4,675 

King county
  • cases 80,303 
  • hospitalizations 5,001 
  • deaths 1,321 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • cases 19,921 
  • hospitalizations 1,185
  • deaths 346 

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 2,005 
  • hospitalizations 177
  • deaths 86 

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 264
  • hospitalizations 17 
  • deaths 4 


Posted by DKH at 2:42 AM
