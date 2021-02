Transportation Senior Planner Nora Daley-Peng will be the speaker at Tuesday's meeting of the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) February 16, 2021, 7pm on zoom.





She will present information on the Transportation Master Plan which includes all projects to help people move around Shoreline, including pedestrian trails and sidewalks, bicycle trails, new bus routes, and east-west traffic corridors.ELNA includes all who live or work in the area bounded by Aurora, SR104, I-5, and 185th.