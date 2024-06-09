Pedestrian, fatal and serious injury crashes hit record highs in Shoreline
Sunday, June 9, 2024
|A map from the city’s traffic report shows the locations of car crashes in Shoreline
By Oliver Moffat
Shoreline’s roads are more dangerous than ever. The number of pedestrian crashes hit a record high last year and more people were killed or seriously injured on Shoreline’s roads than ever before. These grim statistics come from Shoreline’s annual Traffic Report which was released this week.
Crashes are more violent than before. The number of collisions has returned to pre-pandemic levels but the percentage of those collisions that leave someone injured or dead is higher now than before. The number of fatal and serious injury collisions is increasing at a faster rate than the growth of the city’s population.
|Graphs from Shoreline’s traffic report shows
the increasing trend of crashes that kill and injure people
Shoreline’s data is consistent with state and nation-wide trends. According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, traffic deaths reached a 33-year high and more pedestrians and motorcyclists were killed in Washington last year than in any other year on record.
The gory details of the Traffic Report will be reviewed by the Shoreline city council at the June 10 meeting followed by a discussion of automated Traffic Cameras.
Information on how to provide public comment and how to attend either in person or online is available on the city’s website.
