Pedestrian, fatal and serious injury crashes hit record highs in Shoreline

A map from the city’s traffic report shows the locations of car crashes in Shoreline

By Oliver Moffat





Shoreline’s roads are more dangerous than ever. The number of pedestrian crashes hit a record high last year and more people were killed or seriously injured on Shoreline’s roads than ever before. These grim statistics come from Shoreline’s annual Traffic Report which was released this week.Crashes are more violent than before. The number of collisions has returned to pre-pandemic levels but the percentage of those collisions that leave someone injured or dead is higher now than before. The number of fatal and serious injury collisions is increasing at a faster rate than the growth of the city’s population.