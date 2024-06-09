Pre-revenue testing underway on Lynnwood Link Extension

Screenshot from video by Steven Treseler

Testing on the 8.5-mile long Lynnwood Link Extension has entered the pre-revenue phase, marking an important milestone toward the opening on Aug. 30.





This phase includes training for operators and maintenance staff, and continued testing to ensure stations, tracks, utilities, and vehicles work together as expected in preparation for the start of service.









“With the start of pre-revenue service, the countdown has begun toward opening day for the Lynnwood extension, connecting King and Snohomish counties,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine. “This is an exciting moment for our communities as we prepare to further expand the green, integrated transit system our region deserves.”

The next phase of testing will be simulated service, which will begin next month. During simulated service, all trains will discharge passengers at Northgate and continue to Lynnwood. When the Lynnwood extension opens, trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours.



Stacy & Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman JV and Skanska Constructors L300 JV are executing the civil construction on the Lynnwood Link Extension. The $3.26 billion project budget includes up to $1.17 billion from a Full Funding Grant Agreement executed by the Federal Transit Administration. In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau executed a $658 million low-interest loan supporting the project, including new light rail vehicles and support facilities.



The Lynnwood extension will serve the following stations, all of them with connections to multiple transit modes:



Shoreline South/148th Station . Located just northeast of I-5 at the NE 145th Street exit, the elevated Shoreline South/148th Station includes a parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces as part of the project.

. Located just northeast of I-5 at the NE 145th Street exit, the elevated Shoreline South/148th Station includes a parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces as part of the project. Shoreline North/185th Station . Located on the east side of I-5, the Shoreline North/185th Station serves Shoreline Stadium, the Shoreline Conference Center and the surrounding neighborhoods. Improved pedestrian pathways connect the station to the west side of I-5. A parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces is part of the project.

. Located on the east side of I-5, the Shoreline North/185th Station serves Shoreline Stadium, the Shoreline Conference Center and the surrounding neighborhoods. Improved pedestrian pathways connect the station to the west side of I-5. A parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces is part of the project. Mountlake Terrace Station . Located east of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center just north of 236th Street Southwest, west of Veterans Memorial Park, the elevated Mountlake Terrace Station straddles 236th Street Southwest, and is a short walk from the Mountlake Terrace Library, new city hall and future transit-oriented development. There are 890 existing parking spaces near the station.

. Located east of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center just north of 236th Street Southwest, west of Veterans Memorial Park, the elevated Mountlake Terrace Station straddles 236th Street Southwest, and is a short walk from the Mountlake Terrace Library, new city hall and future transit-oriented development. There are 890 existing parking spaces near the station. Lynnwood City Center. Located at the Lynnwood Transit Center, this elevated station serves one of the busiest transit centers in the region, with extensive connections to local and regional service. A new garage containing 1,670 parking stalls in a five-story structure opened last year.

In 2016, voters approved the addition of a light rail station to the



Visit





During this period, light rail vehicles are running frequently between the Northgate and Lynnwood City Center stations.