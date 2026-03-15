Trivia Night March 27, 2026 at the Senior Activity Center
Sunday, March 15, 2026
Registration is open for Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center Campus.
Sign up today!
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Tickets are $10
Trivia table teams of 6
Put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night!
21+ event
Snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks for sale
Friday, March 27, 2026
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Tickets are $10
Trivia table teams of 6
Put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night!
21+ event
Snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks for sale
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