Trivia Night March 27, 2026 at the Senior Activity Center

Sunday, March 15, 2026


Registration is open for Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center Campus.

Sign up today! 

Friday, March 27, 2026
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Tickets are $10
Trivia table teams of 6
Put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night!

21+ event
Snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks for sale


Posted by DKH at 5:24 AM
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