ShoreLake Arts summer camp registration open for fun with art
Sunday, March 15, 2026
2026 ShoreLake Arts Summer Camp Program registration is now open. We are excited to announce the new itinerary for this year with six weeks of fun with art.
Both half-day and full-day programs available with a different program each week. Classes begin on June 29, 2026
Registration just opened, so please go to ShoreLakeArts.org/summer-camp to get signed up before the classes fill up.
Both half-day and full-day programs available with a different program each week. Classes begin on June 29, 2026
Registration just opened, so please go to ShoreLakeArts.org/summer-camp to get signed up before the classes fill up.
Classes will be held at Scottish Rite Masonic Center: 1207 N 152nd St Shoreline WA (Main Banquet Room)
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