Shorecrest High School HOSA competed at the Washington HOSA State Leadership Conference in Spokane

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Shorecrest HOSA club
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

HOSA (formerly Health Occupations Students of America) is a student organization that prepares future health professionals through leadership development, competitions, and hands-on learning in healthcare careers.

29 Shorecrest students joined more than 3,500 competitors from across the state to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in healthcare fields.

(L-R) Abby Warren, Meira Graff, and Harper Birgfeld learning how to suture
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Three students earned Top 5 placements, with two qualifying for the HOSA International Leadership Conference this June in Indianapolis:
Medical Assisting, 1st Place (International Qualifier): Bemnet Maru
Respiratory Therapy, 3rd Place (International Qualifier): Lina Yang
Home Health Aide, 5th Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu

Students also placed in academic testing events:
Human Heredity, 1st Place: Navjot Kaur
Human Heredity, 3rd Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu
Leadership, 2nd Place: Simranpreet Kaur

Additional Top 10 finishes included:
  • Dental Terminology, 6th: Simranpreet Kaur
  • Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking, 8th: Nina Vermillion
  • Research Poster, 9th: Isabelle Herboldt
  • AAFP Family Medicine Career Test, 7th: Nardos Wolde
  • Biochemistry, 9th: Josephine Weber
  • General Chemistry, 8th: Bemnet Maru
  • Microbiology, 8th: Lori Huang
Way to represent Shorecrest, Shoreline Schools, and the future of healthcare!



Posted by DKH at 5:44 AM
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