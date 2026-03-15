Shorecrest High School HOSA competed at the Washington HOSA State Leadership Conference in Spokane

Shorecrest HOSA club

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

HOSA (formerly Health Occupations Students of America) is a student organization that prepares future health professionals through leadership development, competitions, and hands-on learning in healthcare careers. HOSA (formerly Health Occupations Students of America) is a student organization that prepares future health professionals through leadership development, competitions, and hands-on learning in healthcare careers.

29 Shorecrest students joined more than 3,500 competitors from across the state to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in healthcare fields.





(L-R) Abby Warren, Meira Graff, and Harper Birgfeld learning how to suture

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Three students earned Top 5 placements, with two qualifying for the HOSA International Leadership Conference this June in Indianapolis: Three students earned Top 5 placements, with two qualifying for the HOSA International Leadership Conference this June in Indianapolis:

Medical Assisting, 1st Place (International Qualifier): Bemnet Maru

Respiratory Therapy, 3rd Place (International Qualifier): Lina Yang

Home Health Aide, 5th Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu



Medical Assisting, 1st Place (International Qualifier): Bemnet MaruRespiratory Therapy, 3rd Place (International Qualifier): Lina YangHome Health Aide, 5th Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu



Human Heredity, 1st Place: Navjot Kaur

Human Heredity, 3rd Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu

Leadership, 2nd Place: Simranpreet Kaur



Students also placed in academic testing events:Human Heredity, 1st Place: Navjot KaurHuman Heredity, 3rd Place: Ephrata GebeyehuLeadership, 2nd Place: Simranpreet Kaur