Shorecrest High School HOSA competed at the Washington HOSA State Leadership Conference in Spokane
Sunday, March 15, 2026
|Shorecrest HOSA club
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
HOSA (formerly Health Occupations Students of America) is a student organization that prepares future health professionals through leadership development, competitions, and hands-on learning in healthcare careers.
29 Shorecrest students joined more than 3,500 competitors from across the state to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in healthcare fields.
|(L-R) Abby Warren, Meira Graff, and Harper Birgfeld learning how to suture
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Three students earned Top 5 placements, with two qualifying for the HOSA International Leadership Conference this June in Indianapolis:
Medical Assisting, 1st Place (International Qualifier): Bemnet Maru
Respiratory Therapy, 3rd Place (International Qualifier): Lina Yang
Home Health Aide, 5th Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu
Respiratory Therapy, 3rd Place (International Qualifier): Lina Yang
Home Health Aide, 5th Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu
Students also placed in academic testing events:
Human Heredity, 1st Place: Navjot Kaur
Human Heredity, 3rd Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu
Leadership, 2nd Place: Simranpreet Kaur
Human Heredity, 1st Place: Navjot Kaur
Human Heredity, 3rd Place: Ephrata Gebeyehu
Leadership, 2nd Place: Simranpreet Kaur
Additional Top 10 finishes included:
- Dental Terminology, 6th: Simranpreet Kaur
- Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking, 8th: Nina Vermillion
- Research Poster, 9th: Isabelle Herboldt
- AAFP Family Medicine Career Test, 7th: Nardos Wolde
- Biochemistry, 9th: Josephine Weber
- General Chemistry, 8th: Bemnet Maru
- Microbiology, 8th: Lori Huang
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