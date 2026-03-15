The Works receives donation of feminine hygiene products from T2P2

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Bags of feminine hygiene products from T2P2 donated to The Works

The Shoreline clothing room, The Works, was pleased to receive a donation of feminine hygiene products from T2P2.

T2P2 is a volunteer group in Seattle, which provides period products for homeless and low income women.

Menstrual products are expensive! We founded Seattle T2P2 on International Women’s Day 2017 to provide menstrual products to anyone who can not afford them. Tampons and pads are considered “luxury” items ineligible for purchase on government assistance programs like food stamps.

They rely on donations to continue their work. Donate here

A BIG "Thank You," to T2P2 for providing feminine hygiene products for our Shoreline girls! What an amazing local charity, run by local mommas! T2P2


Posted by DKH at 5:55 AM
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