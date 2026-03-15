Seattle Area Feline Rescue invites community to support homeless kittens through 2nd Annual Kitten Shower Event
Sunday, March 15, 2026
SAFe Rescue invites the community to join them in celebrating the start of kitten season at its 2026 Kitten Shower on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The festivities will take place from 3:00 to 6:00pm at the rescue in Ballinger Village at 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
Kitten season, which begins in early spring, brings a sharp increase in orphaned, abandoned, and neonatal kittens requiring round-the-clock care. SAFe’s Kitten Shower is a family-friendly event designed to rally community support, collect essential in-kind and monetary donations, and ensure the rescue is equipped with the resources this vulnerable population needs.
Throughout the afternoon, guests will have the opportunity to:
- Enjoy games and educational stations
- Learn more about fostering and volunteering opportunities, and how to get involved
- Help name future arrivals at the kitten naming station
- Enjoy light refreshments in a festive, family friendly atmosphere
Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance and to donate from the registry. Guests may also add to their experience by purchasing access to special kitten petting rooms. Kitten petting room tickets are available for purchase through SAFe Rescue’s website.
For those unable to attend in person, support is still possible through SAFe Rescue’s online Kitten Shower Donation Registry. The registry includes urgently needed supplies such as formula, heating pads, bottles, medications, and enrichment items for kittens in foster homes.
“Kittens make up 75-80% of all the foster cats that we care for in a year. We hope to increase this number in 2026,” says Michelle Flowers, SAFe’s Foster Manager.
“Kittens under 8 weeks are the most likely to get sick, requiring the most care and medical attention. Our Kitten Shower brings in essential care items so that our foster homes can provide the best care, and raises essential funds for medical tests and treatments - as well as preventative care.”
With kitten intake expected to rise quickly in the coming weeks, SAFe Rescue encourages community members to RSVP early and consider contributing critical supplies that will sustain foster caregivers throughout the season.
RSVP, purchase kitten petting room tickets, donate to kitten in need or donate supplies here
This event is made possible by our a-meow-zing sponsors: Suzan M Shayler from Edward Jones, Metlife, Royal Canin, and Lake Forest Park Veterinary Hospital!
About SAFe Rescue:
SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need, finds them loving homes, and supports their human companions. Over 1,500 felines, including seniors and special-needs cats, find homes through SAFe during a typical year. SAFe Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501(c)(3) #91-2041961.
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