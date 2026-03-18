Memoir writing sessions at the Senior Activity Center first and third Thursdays
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Join Arlene every 1st and 3rd Thursday to work on and share your short memoirs.
Practice preserving your memories in writing with this supportive and encouraging group!
If you've written any short memoir pieces, you are encouraged to bring them to share with the group!
Upcoming sessions
Upcoming sessions
- 3/19
- 4/2
- 4/16
- from 10:00 - 11:30am
COST: Per Class - Senior Center Members $4 - Non-Members $8
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
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