Memoir writing sessions at the Senior Activity Center first and third Thursdays

Write your stories We’ve all got a lifetime of stories. We’ve all got a lifetime of stories.





Join Arlene every 1st and 3rd Thursday to work on and share your short memoirs.









Upcoming sessions

3/19

4/2

4/16

from 10:00 - 11:30am If you've written any short memoir pieces, you are encouraged to bring them to share with the group!Upcoming sessions

COST: Per Class - Senior Center Members $4 - Non-Members $8





REGISTRATION: Call or visit the Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536







Practice preserving your memories in writing with this supportive and encouraging group!