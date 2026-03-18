Print Making Workshop at the Senior Center March 27, 2026

An example for the Printmaking class

by the instructor, Nataliya Zigelboym Print Making Workshop





In this class we will learn about the history of printmaking, tools and techniques. We will make the artworks inspired by the Pacific NorthWest flora.





Additionally, each participant will create their own stamp. This is a hands-on class.





All the materials provided, no previous experience required.





WHEN: March 27, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:00pm





COST: Members: $30 NonMembers: $35





REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536





