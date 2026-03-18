Print Making Workshop at the Senior Center March 27, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

An example for the Printmaking class
by the instructor, Nataliya Zigelboym
Print Making Workshop

In this class we will learn about the history of printmaking, tools and techniques. We will make the artworks inspired by the Pacific NorthWest flora. 

Additionally, each participant will create their own stamp. This is a hands-on class. 

All the materials provided, no previous experience required. 

WHEN: March 27, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

COST: Members: $30 NonMembers: $35

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536


Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
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