CityLearn session to cover the immigration system in Shoreline - March 26, 2026
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Thursday, March 26, 2026 from 7:00 – 8:30pm
Council Chamber, Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N
Join us for an evening focused on demystifying elements of the US immigration system and learning about WA state programs and resources for immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.
CityLearn sessions can be attended in person or online via Zoom. Advanced registration is required for virtual participation. Register for CityLearn Zoom Link
Shoreline hosted an Immigration 101 Community Training in November 2025. A recording of that training can be found on the City's Diversity & Inclusion Resources Website.
Council Chamber, Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N
Join us for an evening focused on demystifying elements of the US immigration system and learning about WA state programs and resources for immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.
CityLearn sessions can be attended in person or online via Zoom. Advanced registration is required for virtual participation. Register for CityLearn Zoom Link
Shoreline hosted an Immigration 101 Community Training in November 2025. A recording of that training can be found on the City's Diversity & Inclusion Resources Website.
Learn more at Shorelinewa.gov/CityLearn
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