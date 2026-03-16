Business Spotlight: Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool’s Spring Carnival & Auction
Monday, March 16, 2026
Community Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
Community Spotlight: Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool’s Spring Carnival & Auction
One of the things we love most about Shoreline is the way our community shows up for one another, especially when it comes to supporting local schools and families. This month, Destination Shoreline is excited to support the Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool Spring Carnival and Online Auction, a joyful, family-friendly event that brings neighbors together for an afternoon of classic carnival fun, tasty treats, and community connection.
A Carnival Afternoon for the Whole Family
Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 21 from 12–4 PM, when the Shorenorth campus transforms into a lively carnival full of games, treats, and activities designed for kids and the young at heart.
This free event is open to the public, making it a perfect way for Shoreline families to spend a Saturday afternoon together while supporting a wonderful local preschool.
Expect a nostalgic carnival vibe with:
Classic carnival games where kids can win tokens and prizes
A Toy Trade-Up booth, where winning tokens can be exchanged for “new-to-them” toys
A fun Blind Date with a Book table for both kids and adults
Sea Dawgs Hot Dogs serving up delicious Seattle Dogs
The Dippy’s Ice Cream truck bringing sweet treats for everyone
Guests should enter through the rear (West) parking lot when arriving for the carnival.
Don’t Miss the Online Auction
Alongside the carnival fun, Shorenorth will also host its annual online auction, an important fundraiser that supports the preschool’s programs and community.
Auction opens: March 18 at 9 AM
Auction closes: March 21 at 12 PM (noon)
Pickup for winners: March 21 from 1–4 PM
You can preview and participate in the auction starting at 9 AM on March 18.
www.auctria.events/
Expect a great mix of items from local businesses and community supporters—another reminder of how Shoreline shows up for its schools.
About Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool
If you’re new to the Shoreline early-learning community, Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool has been a cornerstone for families looking for a collaborative and nurturing preschool experience.
Through the cooperative model, parents participate alongside teachers in the classroom, creating a learning environment that emphasizes community, hands-on discovery, and strong family connections.
We recently highlighted the preschool in a Destination Shoreline Local Spotlight, where you can learn more about their programs and community impact:
Read more here
Destination Shoreline is proud to support and sponsor this year’s Spring Carnival. We’ll be there throughout the afternoon with some fun swag and plenty of enthusiasm for meeting the families who make Shoreline such a special place to live. We’ll see you at the carnival!
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
Posted by DKH at 10:55 PM
Tags: business spotlight, preschool
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