City of Shoreline blood drive April 1, 2026

Join us for the City of Shoreline blood drive on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N





Appointments are available between 9:00am - 3:00pm.





Sign up for your appointment by clicking here.





You can ensure local hospitals have the lifesaving blood supply birthing people need. Your donation can truly mean the difference between life and death.













Donate blood in April for a chance to win airfare for two + a 3-night ocean-view stay at Oahu’s Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort. Video: Donate Life Month: Allison Trimble Heart Transplant Story: “ A Story of Blood, Life & Love .”Donate blood in April for a chance to win airfare for two + a 3-night ocean-view stay at Oahu’s Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort.

Schedule today at www.bloodworksnw.org/win



Book your appointment today. It’s easy to do and saves lives across the Pacific Northwest.

Blood transfusions are a key part of emergency care during pregnancy and childbirthBlood transfusions are needed in 1 out of every 83 deliveries. The incidence of postpartum hemorrhage in the U.S. requiring blood transfusions has quadrupled in the past 20 years.