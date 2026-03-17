Four LFP Organizations receive funds from King County Parks Levy

(L-R) Jeff Jensen, Dana Campbell, Tracy Furutani, County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, Kim Josund. Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation

Four Lake Forest Park organizations received awards from a newly created climate and environment fund, part of the King County Parks Levy that voters passed in August 2025. Four Lake Forest Park organizations received awards from a newly created climate and environment fund, part of the King County Parks Levy that voters passed in August 2025.





The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation received an award through the County WaterWorks program to study the chemical and biological health of tributaries of Lyon and McAleer Creeks. This initiative is overseen by Shoreline College instructor and LFP resident Brian Saunders.





The LFP Climate Hub at Town Center received a grant to develop an interactive video display for the Climate Hub. The Hub is the brainchild of UW Bothell instructor and LFP resident Dana Campbell.





Trout Unlimited received a grant to study salmon populations in McAleer and Lyon Creeks. This project is spearheaded by UW Bothell professor and LFP resident Jeff Jensen.





Finally, the fund is helping pay for the cleanup and renovation of Blue Heron Park, led by Master Gardener and LFP resident Linda Holman. The goal of the project, says Holman, is to focus on native plant species and pollinators and to create a “demonstration garden for public education and enjoyment.”



--Tracy Furutani, LFP Deputy Mayor







