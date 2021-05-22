Shoreline Walks: Echo Lake today Saturday May 22
Saturday, May 22, 2021
|Echo Lake Walk on the Densmore Pathway
Photo by Pat Deagen
Saturday, May 22, 2021
from 10:00am - 11:45am
Come early to tour the native plant garden at the school, which was created by Walk Leader Donna.
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
Program participants are required to follow the current Covid-19 safety guidelines. To see current guidelines, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/covid
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
Starting at Echo Lake Elementary School, 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, Washington 98133 Angle-in parking on 195th Street in front of the school.
Come early to tour the native plant garden at the school, which was created by Walk Leader Donna.
Our route will take us through several parks, along a bit of the Interurban Trail, and through neighborhoods with trees newly in leaf and flowers in bloom.
SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
Program participants are required to follow the current Covid-19 safety guidelines. To see current guidelines, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/covid
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
0 comments:
Post a Comment