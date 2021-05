Shoreline Walks: Echo Lake today Saturday May 22

Starting at Echo Lake Elementary School, 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, Washington 98133 Angle-in parking on 195th Street in front of the school.



Come early to tour the native plant garden at the school, which was created by Walk Leader Donna.





Our route will take us through several parks, along a bit of the Interurban Trail, and through neighborhoods with trees newly in leaf and flowers in bloom.





SHORELINE WALKS