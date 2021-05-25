Scene on the Sound: USCGC Healy preparing for sea trials

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy photo by Jan Hansen





Jan says "I was curious today as I looked across toward Suquamish and saw the USCGC Healy appearing to be at anchor.

"I found on the Coast Guard website that she has a Facebook page. There it was posted that Healy is preparing for sea trials with a new propulsion motor."





Description from USCG site.





USCGC HEALY (WAGB-20)

Seattle, Washington





The Coast Guard Cutter HEALY (WAGB - 20) is United States' newest and most technologically advanced polar icebreaker.





HEALY is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists.





HEALY is designed to break 4.5 feet of ice continuously at three knots and can operate in temperatures as low as -50 degrees F. The science community provided invaluable input on lab lay-outs and science capabilities during design and construction of the ship. At a time when scientific interest in the Arctic Ocean basin is intensifying, HEALY substantially enhances the United States Arctic research capability.







