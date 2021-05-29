Wisteria at Gateway Plaza in Shoreline

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Bearing clusters of fragrant flowers in spring, this glorious vine is very popular in the Seattle area, despite its reputation as an extremely vigorous grower.





Wisteria can grow out of control without careful maintenance; it requires sun and a strong supportive structure. The American and Kentucky varieties are most durable in frosty climates.





Warning: fertilizer not recommended ( if you want to save your other structures!!!)





This lovely arbor is in front of the U.S. Post Office retail store in Gateway Plaza at 185th and Aurora (Midvale) in Shoreline.







