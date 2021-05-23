Shorewood Wrestling vs Archbishop Murphy 5/20/2021

By Clark Norton









After the two teams traded forfeits at 113 and 120 pounds it was an early 6-6 tie.





Shorewood earned five straight forfeits to build a 36-6 before matches resumed with the 182 pounders.





Thunderbird RJ Buchheit left no doubt as he immediately went on the attack and pinned his opponent in a mere 23 seconds.





Buchheit was followed by teammate Leyton Houck who also took no mercy, pinning his opponent in 40 seconds.





At 220 pounds T-Bird Max Null built an 11-0 lead before he too won by pin. The evening was punctuated by a pin by Milan Johnson at heavyweight as Shorewood rolled to a 60-6 victory.



Shorewood wrestles next at home against Edmonds-Woodway on Monday, May 24th.



Shorewood 60 - Archbishop Murphy 6

@ Shorewood High School

*Match began at 106 lbs



106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Ethan Robinson ABM win by forfeit

126: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit

132: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit

138: Henry Poetzl SW win by forfeit

145: Isaac Van Horn SW win by forfeit

152: Joseph Rivera SW win by forfeit

160: Addison Brueck SW win by forfeit

170: Double forfeit

182: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Cade Jansen 0:23

195: Leyton Houck SW pinned Logan Kendrick 0:40

220: Max Null SW pinned Shae Burke 2:31

285: Milan Johnson SW pinned Kohl Burke 0:56



Shorewood Record: 2-2 Overall









