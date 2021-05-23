Shorewood Wrestling vs Archbishop Murphy 5/20/2021
Sunday, May 23, 2021
The Shorewood wrestling team played host to the Wildcats of Archbishop Murphy on Thursday night and showed their guests little hospitality.
After the two teams traded forfeits at 113 and 120 pounds it was an early 6-6 tie.
Shorewood earned five straight forfeits to build a 36-6 before matches resumed with the 182 pounders.
Thunderbird RJ Buchheit left no doubt as he immediately went on the attack and pinned his opponent in a mere 23 seconds.
Buchheit was followed by teammate Leyton Houck who also took no mercy, pinning his opponent in 40 seconds.
At 220 pounds T-Bird Max Null built an 11-0 lead before he too won by pin. The evening was punctuated by a pin by Milan Johnson at heavyweight as Shorewood rolled to a 60-6 victory.
Shorewood wrestles next at home against Edmonds-Woodway on Monday, May 24th.
Shorewood 60 - Archbishop Murphy 6
@ Shorewood High School
*Match began at 106 lbs
106: Double forfeit
113: Double forfeit
120: Ethan Robinson ABM win by forfeit
126: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit
132: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit
138: Henry Poetzl SW win by forfeit
145: Isaac Van Horn SW win by forfeit
152: Joseph Rivera SW win by forfeit
160: Addison Brueck SW win by forfeit
170: Double forfeit
182: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Cade Jansen 0:23
195: Leyton Houck SW pinned Logan Kendrick 0:40
220: Max Null SW pinned Shae Burke 2:31
285: Milan Johnson SW pinned Kohl Burke 0:56
Shorewood Record: 2-2 Overall
Shorewood wrestles next at home against Edmonds-Woodway on Monday, May 24th.
