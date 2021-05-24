Scene on the Sound: The Midnight Sun

Monday, May 24, 2021

The Midnight Sun photo by Jan Hansen

By Jan Hansen

It was great to see a U.S. cargo ship sailing by on Friday. The Midnight Sun is a cargo ship, detailed as a Vehicles Carrier. It belongs to the Tote Shipping Company. 

This trip is from Anchorage to Tacoma.

From Marine Traffic:

MIDNIGHT SUN (IMO: 9232278) is a Vehicles Carrier that was built in 2003 (18 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of USA.

Its carrying capacity is 24917 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 9 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 255.73 meters and her width is 35.97 meters.



