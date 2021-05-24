Scene on the Sound: The Midnight Sun

The Midnight Sun photo by Jan Hansen





By Jan Hansen









This trip is from Anchorage to Tacoma.



From Marine Traffic:



MIDNIGHT SUN (IMO: 9232278) is a Vehicles Carrier that was built in 2003 (18 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of USA.



Its carrying capacity is 24917 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 9 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 255.73 meters and her width is 35.97 meters.









It was great to see a U.S. cargo ship sailing by on Friday. The Midnight Sun is a cargo ship, detailed as a Vehicles Carrier. It belongs to the Tote Shipping Company.