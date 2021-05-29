Dale Turner Family YMCA and Cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park honored by Washington Association of School Administrators

Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Shoreline City Manager Debbie Tarry.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools







The three organizations were each presented with Community Leadership Awards by WASA at the association’s recent regional virtual awards ceremony on May 21, 2021.





L-R: Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner, Dale Turner Family YMCA Branch Executive Megan Castellano and Dale Turner Family YMCA Executive Director Carolan Cross.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools





They were nominated by Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner, who also delivered the award plaques to the recipients in person this week.

“Since our schools were forced to close on March 12, 2020, the City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park and the Dale Turner Family YMCA engaged in offering a system of support and child care for families and students in our district,” said Superintendent Miner. Lake Forest Park City Manager Phillip Hill and Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Recognizing that child care was the most immediate and pressing need many families were faced with, the three organizations quickly mobilized their resources and staffing to begin offering child care and remote learning camps, and offering scholarships and funding so that those programs would be offered for free to families in of that support.



“We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding efforts of the Cities and YMCA during this very challenging year,” said Superintendent Miner.







The Dale Turner Family YMCA and Cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park were recently honored by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) for their support of schools and students during the pandemic.