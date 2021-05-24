Case updates May 22, 2021 - only national figures updated as sites are down for maintenance
Monday, May 24, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,933,337 - 20,953 in one day
- Total deaths 586,793 - 367 in one day
Washington state
Due to scheduled maintenance, DOH will not update the COVID-19 Data Dashboard this weekend, May 22–May 23. We will include data from those days in total case and hospitalization counts for Monday, May 24.
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 394,143
- Probable (additional) cases 33,351
- Total hospitalizations 23,560
- Total deaths 5,702
The WA Department of Health data system will be offline for maintenance from May 22nd to May 24th. The daily dashboard will not be updated on Sunday May 23rd during this downtime. King county, Seattle, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park were not updated.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 103,831 - 203 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,099 - 18 in a day
- Total deaths 1,575 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,733 - 40 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,375 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 408 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,389 - -1 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 200 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 100 - 1 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 320 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 4 - no change
