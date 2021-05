Call for emerging Washington bands for the 2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands





Call for Emerging Washington Bands

Deadline: June 18th

Bands must be working/living in Washington State.

Bands must have proper license to all copyrighted music, video, and images included in the duration of their involvement.

Competition is restricted to bands (not solo musicians).

All entries are final and may not be withdrawn from the event once submitted.

By submitting an entry to the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, you attest that all information provided is accurate and complete, that you have the authority to submit said entry for consideration, and that you have read, understand, and agree to all terms of entry.

You must not have won (1st, 2nd, 3rd or People's Choice) at the 2020 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands.

Must be ages 13+ (with parental permission).





Additional information about registration, prizes, and jurors on our , prizes, and jurors on our website





ShoreLake Arts is pleased to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands will be returning this summer! The call is now open for all emerging Washington bands to apply.ShoreLake Battle of the Bands aims to support emerging and developing musicians in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of music in our community.The 1st place winner will take home $1,500 and a one day of studio time at Robert Lang Studios right here in Shoreline. The 2nd place winner will take home $1,000 and a livestream performance at Annex Room Studio Each band accepted into the competition will receive a $300 honorarium after the event.Winners will be decided by the judges. Plus, crowd enthusiasm and excitement is a factor in jury decisions.. There is a $5 application fee. Bands from all genres can apply (if you are signed or unsigned). You must play an original song, and be able to play this live.Some main guidelines include:Notifications will be sent out on July 6th. Event dates will be August 11th, 12th, and 14th, all located at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park . Tickets for the live, open air concerts will be available online July 12, 2021