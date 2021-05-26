Call for emerging Washington bands for the 2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
Call for Emerging Washington Bands
Deadline: June 18th
ShoreLake Arts is pleased to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands will be returning this summer! The call is now open for all emerging Washington bands to apply.
ShoreLake Battle of the Bands aims to support emerging and developing musicians in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of music in our community.
The 1st place winner will take home $1,500 and a one day of studio time at Robert Lang Studios right here in Shoreline. The 2nd place winner will take home $1,000 and a livestream performance at Annex Room Studio.
Each band accepted into the competition will receive a $300 honorarium after the event.
Winners will be decided by the judges. Plus, crowd enthusiasm and excitement is a factor in jury decisions.
Apply by June 18, 2021. There is a $5 application fee. Bands from all genres can apply (if you are signed or unsigned). You must play an original song, and be able to play this live.
Some main guidelines include:
- Bands must be working/living in Washington State.
- Bands must have proper license to all copyrighted music, video, and images included in the duration of their involvement.
- Competition is restricted to bands (not solo musicians).
- All entries are final and may not be withdrawn from the event once submitted.
- By submitting an entry to the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, you attest that all information provided is accurate and complete, that you have the authority to submit said entry for consideration, and that you have read, understand, and agree to all terms of entry.
- You must not have won (1st, 2nd, 3rd or People's Choice) at the 2020 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands.
- Must be ages 13+ (with parental permission).
Notifications will be sent out on July 6th. Event dates will be August 11th, 12th, and 14th, all located at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Tickets for the live, open air concerts will be available online July 12, 2021
Additional information about registration, prizes, and jurors on our website!
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Monka Brewing Co., the City of Lake Forest Park, and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts COVID-19 Requirements and Guidelines:
We will provide clear communication to all participating in this event (staff, musicians, guests etc) prior to arrival regarding the venue sanitation and safety expectations. In addition, we will post signage at the event that clearly outlines our guidelines.
Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
