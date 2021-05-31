Join Shoreline Community College for a community meeting
Monday, May 31, 2021
|Residence Hall photo by Steven H. Robinson
Greetings from Shoreline Community College!
Please join us for a Virtual Neighborhood Community Meeting to learn about the College’s future plans, ask questions, and provide your feedback.
We will share updates about the next academic year and our construction plans for a new Health, Science and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex.
Virtual Neighborhood Community Meeting
Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
6:30-7:30pm
Learn more and get the Zoom link.
All are welcome! We hope to see you there.
Virtual Neighborhood Community Meeting
Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
6:30-7:30pm
Learn more and get the Zoom link.
All are welcome! We hope to see you there.
0 comments:
Post a Comment