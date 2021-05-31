Join Shoreline Community College for a community meeting

Monday, May 31, 2021

Greetings from Shoreline Community College!

Please join us for a Virtual Neighborhood Community Meeting to learn about the College’s future plans, ask questions, and provide your feedback. 

We will share updates about the next academic year and our construction plans for a new Health, Science and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex.

Virtual Neighborhood Community Meeting

Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
6:30-7:30pm

All are welcome! We hope to see you there.



