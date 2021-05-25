Case updates May 23, 2021
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,947,548 - 13,186 in one day
- Total deaths 587,342 - 220 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 395,900
- Probable (additional) cases 33,599
- Total hospitalizations 23,745
- Total deaths 5,709
The WA Department of Health data system will be offline for maintenance from May 22nd to May 24th. The daily dashboard will not be updated during this downtime. King county, Seattle, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park were not updated.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 103,831 - in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,099 - in a day
- Total deaths 1,575 - in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,733 - in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,375 - in a day
- Total deaths 408 - in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,389 - in a day
- Total hospitalizations 200 - in a day
- Total deaths 100 - in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 320 - in a day
- Total hospitalizations 17 - in a day
- Total deaths 4 - no change
