Twin Ponds birds and blooms

Monday, May 31, 2021

Photo by Courtney Harris

By Courtney Harris

The blooms of the showy but invasive non-native yellow flag iris, Iris Pseudacorus, add color to the water's edge. It is considered a class C noxious weed in King County, although it is widespread.

Photo by Courtney Harris

Devoted mama Mallard keeps close watch on her kiddos as they learn the ropes of adulthood. Ducklings typically take 50-60 days to fledge (fly) and become independent.



