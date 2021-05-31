Twin Ponds birds and blooms

Photo by Courtney Harris

By Courtney Harris





The blooms of the showy but invasive non-native yellow flag iris, Iris Pseudacorus, add color to the water's edge. It is considered a class C noxious weed in King County, although it is widespread.Devoted mama Mallard keeps close watch on her kiddos as they learn the ropes of adulthood. Ducklings typically take 50-60 days to fledge (fly) and become independent.