WeatherWatcher: Windy day ahead - particularly for our neighbors in south county

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Photo by Carl Dinse

A wind advisory has been issued for the immediate north of Shoreline, which includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Everett. Gusts to 50mph are possible there.

Shoreline is expecting gusts to 35-40mph until around 7pm today, Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Since all of our deciduous trees have leafed out there is potential for wide spread tree damage and scattered power outages. Also a thunder clap or two can’t be ruled out for later this afternoon and evening.




Posted by DKH at 10:28 AM
