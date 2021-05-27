WeatherWatcher: Windy day ahead - particularly for our neighbors in south county

Photo by Carl Dinse

A wind advisory has been issued for the immediate north of Shoreline, which includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Everett. Gusts to 50mph are possible there.

Shoreline is expecting gusts to 35-40mph until around 7pm today, Thursday, May 27, 2021.Since all of our deciduous trees have leafed out there is potential for wide spread tree damage and scattered power outages. Also a thunder clap or two can’t be ruled out for later this afternoon and evening.