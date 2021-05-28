Virtual Open House: Explore all that Shoreline Community College has to offer
Friday, May 28, 2021
You are invited to EXPLORE all that Shoreline Community College has to offer at our first all-campus virtual open house!
Thursday, June 3, 2021, 3 – 5pm
Whether you’re just starting your education or searching for a new career, you’ll find educational programs and support at Shoreline to reach your goals.
Learn about our 100+ degrees and certificates in:
- Arts and Communications
- Business
- Health and Medical
- Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
- Social Sciences and Education
- Financial Aid and funding
- Support services
- High school completion options
- ESL
- College readiness classes
For questions or more information email: connect@shoreline.edu
0 comments:
Post a Comment