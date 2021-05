Virtual Open House: Explore all that Shoreline Community College has to offer

You are invited to EXPLORE all that Shoreline Community College has to offer at our first all-campus virtual open house! You are invited to EXPLORE all that Shoreline Community College has to offer at our first all-campus virtual open house!

Arts and Communications

Business

Health and Medical

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

Social Sciences and Education

Financial Aid and funding

Support services

High school completion options

ESL

College readiness classes

Whether you’re just starting your education or searching for a new career, you’ll find educational programs and support at Shoreline to reach your goals.Learn about our 100+ degrees and certificates in:Speak with our experts about:Register to attend here: shoreline.edu/openhouse For questions or more information email: connect@shoreline.edu