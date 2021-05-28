Virtual Open House: Explore all that Shoreline Community College has to offer

Friday, May 28, 2021


You are invited to EXPLORE all that Shoreline Community College has to offer at our first all-campus virtual open house!

Thursday, June 3, 2021, 3 – 5pm

Whether you’re just starting your education or searching for a new career, you’ll find educational programs and support at Shoreline to reach your goals.

Learn about our 100+ degrees and certificates in:
  • Arts and Communications
  • Business
  • Health and Medical
  • Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
  • Social Sciences and Education
Speak with our experts about:
  • Financial Aid and funding
  • Support services
  • High school completion options
  • ESL
  • College readiness classes
Register to attend here: shoreline.edu/openhouse

For questions or more information email: connect@shoreline.edu


Posted by DKH at 2:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  