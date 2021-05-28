Dembowski and Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 members lead the King County Council in the Pledge of Allegiance

Friday, May 28, 2021


“I want to thank the members of the Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 for leading the King County Council in our first flag salute since the start of the pandemic,” said King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski.

Councilmember Dembowski also presented a proclamation from the County Council in honor of Memorial Day.

Dwight Stevens in WW II
The proclamation gives special recognition to veteran and former Shoreline resident Dwight Stevens, who died last year. 

The flag salute was performed live on King County TV and took place at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza at Shoreline City Hall.



