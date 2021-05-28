Letter to the Editor: Thank you from the Northshore Firefighters Local 2459

To the Editor:





This letter is a huge thank you to the citizens of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park from the Northshore Firefighters Local 2459!





Your overwhelming support in the last election to Reject Proposition 1 was a landslide victory (80% rejected) and meant the world to us.





Your local firefighters are humbled and cannot thank you enough for turning out for this election.





There is much work to be done as we plan on endorsing several candidates in the upcoming elections. Join us on our Facebook page for updates. Thank you so much again!!





Your Northshore Firefighters Local 2459





Matt Hochstein

Lynnwood, WA











