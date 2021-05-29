Origins: True Tales of the Immigrant Experience
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Shoreline Community College is hosting a live streaming production with performances written, performed, and directed by some of Shoreline Community College students.
The show will be held on June 11 and 12, 2021 at 7:30pm on Shoreline’s Ray Howard Library's YouTube channel. This is free and open to the public.
Origins is a collection of performances based on the students’ experiences or members in their community about traveling to the United States. This production was inspired by the book and documentary, Papers: Stories of Undocumented Youth, where people between the ages 10 and 19 share their experiences coming to and living in America.
After the performances, the audience will have an opportunity to talk to the cast and crew about their work.
For more information, go to https://library.shoreline.edu/originsproject. Please email TaChalla Ferris, tferris@shoreline.edu if you have any questions.
To watch the show, click here: Origins: True Tales of the Immigrant Experience
Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional/technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities. Dedicated faculty and staff are committed to the educational success of its nearly 10,000 students who hail from across the United States and over 50 countries.
