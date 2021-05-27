City of Shoreline Seeking Community Climate Advisors
Thursday, May 27, 2021
We are updating our 2013 Climate Action Plan (CAP) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a healthier and more equitable community.
We are looking to hire 6-10 Community Climate Advisors to guide the update process and ensure that solutions to climate change benefit everyone in our community.
Advisors should work or live in Shoreline; represent diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives; and have connections to local organizations and/or resident or business groups. Advisors will form a limited term (approximately one year) Community Climate Action Workgroup to guide development of an updated CAP.
Why are we hiring Advisors?
Climate change impacts certain communities in a disproportionate manner, and lower-income residents, communities of color, and differently abled populations often have less capacity to respond and adapt to changing conditions.
Their voices are often the least heard even though they may be the most valuable ones to add because they are the most vulnerable to climate impacts. The CAP update process will include many opportunities for broader community engagement, such as community surveys, workshops and targeted roundtables.
This group of Advisors is really intended to provide guidance and input on how we administer that broader community engagement and to ensure we have a diverse set of voices and perspectives informing development of the CAP.
Advisors will be compensated $50/hour for their time participating in the Community Climate Action Workgroup and must complete a W-9 to receive payment. To learn more and apply, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/climate. Applications are due by Friday, June 18th.
