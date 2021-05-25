Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board meeting Thursday May 27 - update on park bond
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|Hamlin Park photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board meeting Thursday May 27, 2021, 7-9pm
Sit in on the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
Agenda Highlights:
- Director's Report
- Partner Updates
- Park Bond Update
- Board Member Updates
Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF] (HERE)
Comment on Agenda Items
About the PRCS/Tree Board
