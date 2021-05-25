Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board meeting Thursday May 27 - update on park bond

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Hamlin Park photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board meeting Thursday May 27, 2021, 7-9pm

Sit in on the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680

Agenda Highlights:
  • Director's Report
  • Partner Updates
  • Park Bond Update
  • Board Member Updates

Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF] (HERE)

Comment on Agenda Items

About the PRCS/Tree Board



