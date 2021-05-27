Finnish import store opens for business in LFP Town Center

Photos courtesy Finn Peaks



This import company brings the Finnish culture to the world. Starting in 2018, it grew from two brands providing 34 products to five brands showcasing over 105 products ranging from art décor and jewelry to home and garden goods to textiles.





Finn Peaks’ goal is to share the minimalistic and sustainable approach of little-known brands, designers and small companies of Finland to gain exposure with every culture.









Caring about our environment is important to every person. That’s why Finn Peaks brings in products that are eco-friendly: recycled bags, prints with eco-solvent ink and textiles that are 100% organic linen.



According to owner Johanna Niemela, "There’s always space for a piece of Finnish culture in every home.”









The store is located on the lower level lobby, just inside the main door. Store hours are Wednesday-Saturday 10am-5pm. Sunday-Tuesday it is closed.







