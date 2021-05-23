After filing deadline, three Shoreline council races are unopposed; one LFP race unopposed

Shoreline City Council. Seated from left: Keith Scully and Will Hall

Standing from left: Doris McConnell, Keith McGlashan, Betsy Robertson, Chris Roberts, Susan Chang

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Three seats on the Shoreline City Council will be unopposed in the next election, and one in Lake Forest Park, effectively placing those candidates on their respective councils.





In Shoreline, incumbent Chris Roberts is unopposed. Newcomers to politics, Laura Mork and Eban Pobee are unopposed for the seats being vacated by Keith McGlashan and Susan Chang. There are two candidates for Will Hall's position. The new mayor will be elected by the new council.





LFP City Council. Seated, from left: Mark Wright, Deputy Mayor Phillippa Kassover, Tom French. Standing, from left: John Resha, Lorri Bodi, Semra Riddle, Mark Phillips





Semra Riddle will retain her seat in Lake Forest Park. Three other positions in LFP were open seats, when incumbents Mark Wright, John Resha, and Mark Phillips chose not to run. Each of the three open positions has two candidates. The mayor is elected separately.





Current terms are up at the end of the year.





All have been invited to share statements.







